IIM Bangalore Students Write to PM Modi Over Police Action in Jamia, AMU

New Delhi Over 100 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, raising their protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.

"We stand in solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA). We call upon you to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law.

"We condemn the police action on students. Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic's founding. We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility," the letter said.

The letter signed by the students clarified that they have written it in their personal capacity.

Following is the full text of the letter:

Dear Hon. Prime Minister,

We the undersigned members of IIM Bangalore stand in solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA). We call upon you to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law. Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic's founding. We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility.

(Signatures appear in alphabetical order, and are all in personal capacity)

Aaishwarya Mathur, Abhishek Chainani, Abu Rehan Abbasi, Aditya Kulkarni, Aditya Ranjan, Adwitiya Datta Ray, Aishvarya, Aiswarya Kutty, Akash Kyal, Akshay Mysore, Akshay Saraogi, Alexander John Pandalavilakam, Alisha Mendonsa, Alok Ranjan, Aloysius Agnel Dias, Amaraboina Sankeerth Goud, Ameer Hamza Farooqui, Anand A, Anand Moon, Anand Kumar, Ananya Jain, Anay Dalal, Anirudh Kottilingal Maniath, Ankita Biswas, Ankush Kochhar, Anshul David, Antony Pius, Anubha Dhasmana, Anurag Agarwal, Anwesha Behera, Archita Kumari Himmat Singhka, Arpita Saxena, Arunabh Kalita, Asadullah Ansari, Ashutosh Choudhury, Ashwin Kumar Natarajan, Atul Mishra, Avinash Peter, Avishek Das, Ayshu B, Balakrishna B, Bhattacharya VN, Bhupendra Singh, Cedric Rebeiro, Chaitanya Khotkar, Chhavi Shekhawat, Chitra Andrade, Debmalya Nandi, Deeksha M Rao, Deepak Malghan, Deepti Sharma, Delicia S War, Dharaben Rathwa, Dhruvi Jain, Eluri Sai Krishna, Fariha Alvi, Gagan Saiprasad, Gaurav Gupta, Giriraj Achari, Gopi Sankar Gopikuttan, Gopinath Annadurai, Gopu Prakash, Guncha Garg, Gurmeet Soni Bhalla, Harshita Pathak, Hema Swaminathan, Ilamvazhuthy Namadevan, Ishita Kataria, Jayaram S Uparna, Jobel Shaji, Jothsna Rajan, Karan Singh, Karthick Raju, Kaushalendra Rao R, Kavya Madhusudhan, Khalid Ibrahim Ashraf, Khet Singh, Kirandev P, Kirankumar Hebbalkar, Koushick Balaji J, Krunal Kapadia, Kumar Spandan Sardar, Kushagra Pandey, Laxmi J Reddy, Malay Bhattacharyya, Manaswini Bhalla, Mayank Yadav, Mayurakshi Chakraborty, Md Shahrukh Anjum, Medha Gorantla, Megha Rao, Meghraj Khinchi, Meghraj Khinchi, Mira Bakhru, Mirfas Moideen, Mit Deepak Parekh, Mithileshwar Jha, Modi Deep Rajeshkumar, Mohammad Salman, Muneer Kalliyil, Muthu Leesa John, Naga Subramanya N S, Namrata Yadav, Naureen Bhullar, Naveen E Joshua, Naveen Kumar M, Neelabh Mayand, Neha Nagar, Neha Vinod Betai, Nikhil Vidhani, Pankaj Anand, Pankaj Kumar, Piyush Bailke, Prerit Saxena, Priyama Majumdar, Purav Gandhi. Purushottam, Raghavan Srinivasan, Rajluxmi V Murthy, Reetika Sindhi, Reshma Khanum, Ridhima Khurana, Rishi Kumar Sharma, Ritu Vaishnav, Ritwik Banerjee, Robin Johri, Rohit Goel, Rumi Azim, Sagar Anand Ramgare. Sahitya Reddy, Sangeeth Asokan, Sangita Barwa, Saniya Wanhar, Satyam Gupta, Saumya Nagpal, Savita Kispotta, Shailesh Gupta, Shivangi Rajora, Shivani A Tannu, Shoaib Shariff, Shreyas Shekhar Dhongade, Shubham Agarwal, Siddharth Jayaprakash, Siddhartha Garikapati, Soham Sahoo, Soumya Pal, Sreevastav Paramban, Sridhar C G, Srishti Rastogi, Sudhakar Ranga, Suhail P Muzammil, Sumit Kumar, Sunil Reddy Kunduru, Sushanth MP, Sushmitha Shankar, Swaroop Sriram, Swayam Kumar Tibrewal, Tasneem Hegde, Tejendra Pratap Singh, Tharanum Bano B S, Vanathi M,

Vijay Kanna,Vijaya Lakshmi, Vijayakumar Panneerselvam, Vikramjit Singh, Vinay Reddy Venumuddala, Vinayak Behera, Vinnie Choudhry, Vivek, Yogendra Swami, Zishan Kamal, Zuber Ahmed.

