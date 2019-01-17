English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIM Banglore Silent Over Professor’s Appeal to Set Aside Censure Order
Deepak Malghan was issued a censure order for campaigning against Hindustan Unilever (HUL), a potential recruiter, just a few days ahead of the placement season was to begin in 2018.
IIM Bangalore building.
Loading...
New Delhi: It has been six weeks since IIM Banglore’s associate professor Deepak Malghan appealed to the institute’s board of governors to overturn a censure order issued against him, But there has been no response from the administration.
Malghan was issued censure order for campaigning against Hindustan Unilever (HUL), a potential recruiter, just a few days ahead of the placement season was to begin in 2018. He had written to students at the institute seeking solidarity in his campaign against the HUL and to explore if it “would be possible to dis-invite HUL/Unilever from the upcoming summer placements unless they pledge to end their environmental racism.”
On November 28, Malghan appealed to Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson, board of governors (BoG), and sent three emails – dated December 28, January 14 and 17 as a follow up on the response over his appeal. He also submitted the details of the disciplinary censure, including a prayer to the chairperson, asking him to set aside the October 17 censure order.
Speaking to News 18, Malghan said, “I would like to know about the status of my appeal. It has now been six weeks and I know the Board has met once during this period. However, my three requests to the secretary of the Board in this regard have not generated any response.”
Malghan says he wants to reinstate his retracted email before the final placements in March. “HUL/Unilever have withdrawn from the summer placements and have withdrawn a visiting faculty position at IIM-B. Under the circumstances, I would like to reinstate my original email and appeal to the students to not invite HUL/Unilever for final placements in March,” he said.
Insisting that HUL's actions go against all the MBA classroom learnings about corporate responsibility, Malghan said, “HUL and Unilever have not only continued with their silence on the issue of environmental racism but have arm-twisted a public institution into bullying one of its faculty members. Bullying and arm-twisting a public institution like IIMB in the face of indefensible record of environmental racism in Kodaikanal is not consistent with anything that business school students are taught in their business ethics classrooms.”
News18.com had reported on December 5, 2018 about the order issued by IIM Bangalore director G Raghuraman against Malghan after the latter appealed to students to stand up to corporate bullying.
Meanwhile, Human Rights and Business Network (HRBN) expressed concern over the administration’s decision of censuring Malghan.
The HRBN is a coalition of academics, civil society activists, journalists, and indigenous groups created to defend the human rights of precarious communities in India. In a statement expressing solidarity with Malghan, it said, “IIMB’s decision to censure Dr Malghan is a shocking display of submission to corporate interests. This meekness is a symptom of an affliction by a malaise known to infect many business schools – the substitution of higher aims, in this case academic freedom and defending the weak, with an eagerness to become ‘hired hands’ in the service of corporations.”
The HRBN has requested the board of governors at IIM Bangalore to reverse the decision and reiterate the protections of academic freedom at the institute. “If schools at the forefront of education like IIM-B can be bullied into submission, our entire higher education system risks losing its spine to ever stand up to forces inimical to social justice. The reversal will also be a message of reassurance for the academic community in India,” their statement reads.
News 18 sent an email to the secretary, BoG IIM-B, but got no response. The story will be updated as and when the Board responds.
Malghan was issued censure order for campaigning against Hindustan Unilever (HUL), a potential recruiter, just a few days ahead of the placement season was to begin in 2018. He had written to students at the institute seeking solidarity in his campaign against the HUL and to explore if it “would be possible to dis-invite HUL/Unilever from the upcoming summer placements unless they pledge to end their environmental racism.”
On November 28, Malghan appealed to Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson, board of governors (BoG), and sent three emails – dated December 28, January 14 and 17 as a follow up on the response over his appeal. He also submitted the details of the disciplinary censure, including a prayer to the chairperson, asking him to set aside the October 17 censure order.
Speaking to News 18, Malghan said, “I would like to know about the status of my appeal. It has now been six weeks and I know the Board has met once during this period. However, my three requests to the secretary of the Board in this regard have not generated any response.”
Malghan says he wants to reinstate his retracted email before the final placements in March. “HUL/Unilever have withdrawn from the summer placements and have withdrawn a visiting faculty position at IIM-B. Under the circumstances, I would like to reinstate my original email and appeal to the students to not invite HUL/Unilever for final placements in March,” he said.
Insisting that HUL's actions go against all the MBA classroom learnings about corporate responsibility, Malghan said, “HUL and Unilever have not only continued with their silence on the issue of environmental racism but have arm-twisted a public institution into bullying one of its faculty members. Bullying and arm-twisting a public institution like IIMB in the face of indefensible record of environmental racism in Kodaikanal is not consistent with anything that business school students are taught in their business ethics classrooms.”
News18.com had reported on December 5, 2018 about the order issued by IIM Bangalore director G Raghuraman against Malghan after the latter appealed to students to stand up to corporate bullying.
Meanwhile, Human Rights and Business Network (HRBN) expressed concern over the administration’s decision of censuring Malghan.
The HRBN is a coalition of academics, civil society activists, journalists, and indigenous groups created to defend the human rights of precarious communities in India. In a statement expressing solidarity with Malghan, it said, “IIMB’s decision to censure Dr Malghan is a shocking display of submission to corporate interests. This meekness is a symptom of an affliction by a malaise known to infect many business schools – the substitution of higher aims, in this case academic freedom and defending the weak, with an eagerness to become ‘hired hands’ in the service of corporations.”
The HRBN has requested the board of governors at IIM Bangalore to reverse the decision and reiterate the protections of academic freedom at the institute. “If schools at the forefront of education like IIM-B can be bullied into submission, our entire higher education system risks losing its spine to ever stand up to forces inimical to social justice. The reversal will also be a message of reassurance for the academic community in India,” their statement reads.
News 18 sent an email to the secretary, BoG IIM-B, but got no response. The story will be updated as and when the Board responds.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emraan Hashmi on Why Cheat India: Even a Bad Person is the Hero of His Life
- Alia Bhatt Comes in Support of Mother Soni Razdan’s 'No Fathers In Kashmir'
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results