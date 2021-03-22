IIM-Calcutta's 1st Woman Director Quits Year Before Her Term Ends After 'Confrontation' with Board

A month after the institute’s Board of Governors (BoG) clipped her powers, IIM-Calcutta’s first woman director Anju Seth has quit the post a year before her term ends, a report said.

Seth’s resignation comes two days after she went on sick leave, leaving Prashant Mishra, Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations), in charge as acting director. Her tenure was to end in Feb 2022, a report in The Indian Express said.

The move comes after a confrontation between the director and the institute’s Board. She had accused Chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni of infringing on her powers while the boards had accused her of improper conduct.

Reports said that on March 4, the confrontation led to a full blown crisis after the Board passed a resolution against Anju Seth and deprived her of powers to make appointments and take disciplinary action.

The BoG started even started am early search for her successor in the first week of March by advertising for the position. However, the advertising was cacked by an IIM act which states the board should initiate a new director’s appointment nine months ahead of the post getting vacant.

Last year in December, over 75% of the faculty had, in a letter to the Ministry of Education, alleged that Seth had centralised powers and usurped their administration and decision-making role.

She had dismissed the allegations as the work of a group of individuals. She was appointed as the first woman head of IIM-Calcutta in November 2018. She is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta (1978) and has a doctorate from University of Michigan (1988).