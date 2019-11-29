IIM CAT 2019 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released, Check Online at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2019 Answer Key, response sheet | The Indian Institutes of Management, better known as IIM, has finally released the response sheet along with answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019. All the interested candidates who want to check their answer keys or response sheets can check it on the official website of IIM CAT 2019. To check the answer key and response sheet, one has to login to their candidate account. The candidates can check and download response sheet from the website iimcat.ac.in.

As many as 2, 44,169 candidates applied CAT examination this year, as compared to 2.41 lakh applications last year. CAT 2019 Exam was held across 156 cities on November 24, 2019 in two sessions. It was a computer-based examination.

IIM CAT 2019 Answer Key, response sheet: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2019 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Login window on homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details/credentials and login to your account

Step 4: On your homepage, click on the 'Answer Key' Tab

Step 5: Download your CAT 2019 Answer Key, CAT 2019 Response Sheet and save it for future reference.

While there has been no confirmation yet, the CAT 2019 result is likely to be released by the second week of January, 2020. CAT or Common Admission Test is a pre-requisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs and other Class-A management schools.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.