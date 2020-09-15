Ahead of Polls, Cabinet Likely to Clear IIM for Bihar After Granting Slew of Projects to State

The Union Cabinet is likely to clear Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Bihar. This institute shall come up in Darbhanga, sources said. The move comes ahead of state assembly elections.

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Bihar for being the "powerhouse of country's talent". He had said that the influence of Bihar's youth and talent is everywhere. "If you go to any IIT, Bihar shines there as well. If you go to any other state, the strength of Bihar, the impression of labour here will be seen in the development of every state," the PM said.

The prime minister had also inaugurated three petroleum sector projects worth Rs 900 crore. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two LPG Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by IndianOil and HPCL, PSUs under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"Centre has worked extensively in developing all energy related projects in Bihar. New India and new Bihar believes in fast-paced development," PM Modi said, adding that Bihar's contribution to India in every sector is clearly visible.