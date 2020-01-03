IIM Kozhikode Expected to Release CAT Result in January Second Week at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) result in the second week of January. The CAT result will be published on its official website. The computer-based exam was conducted on November 24, 2019 in two sessions. Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination in test centres spread across around 156 cities.

Candidates will need their registration ID and password or date of birth to access the scorecard.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) Result Declaration’ link

Step 3: Enter user id and password

Step 4: Download Common Admission Test Result and keep a printout for future use

CAT 2019 is a pre-requisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2019 scores can be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

