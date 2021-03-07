IIM-Nagpur Placements go Online, Average Salary Rises to Rs 13.21 LPA

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has not only completed the placements for its flagship Master’s programme in Business Administration (MBA) with 100 per cent students being placed but the institute also claims to have received higher packages as compared to last year.

The placements for the 121 students was held in digital mode. In 2020 too, IIMs hosted placements online due to the pandemic. Despite the economic uncertainty, IIM Nagpur has witnessed an increase in the average package and median package offered in the campus recruitment season. The average and median package for this year were Rs 13.21 lakhs per annum and Rs 13 lakhs per annum, respectively, the institute informed.

Consulting & IT emerged as the most sought-after sectors, followed by BFSI & FMCG/FMCD, with more than 60 per cent of the batch opting for companies in these sectors. The current year also witnessed participation from logistics, e-commerce, manufacturing, ed-tech, with more than 20 per cent of the batch choosing profiles in these sectors. Strategy, consulting and analytics were the most sought-after roles by the students.

Apart from these, roles in marketing, finance, and operations were offered to the students. This year also witnessed participation from 41 first-time recruiters, which included Bain & Co, Xiaomi, Sula Vineyards, NCR Corporation, Salesforce, Utkarsh Bank, Collegedunia, Zypp Electric, Accolite among others.

“IIM Nagpur has yet again distinguished itself by successfully securing 100% placements for the Batch of 2019-21 – despite the uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. Not only does this testify to the excellence in management education that our students receive at IIM Nagpur, but also to the agility with which the Institute has responded to the crisis – moving classes online, leveraging the virtual environment to connect with more industry experts, and ensuring that our curriculum evolves with the needs of the industry. We are grateful to our valued recruiters for their continued engagement with us. As we gear up to move into our permanent campus at MIHAN in the heart of the industries, we are positive that it will strengthen our academic rigour, research, industry connectedness, and training capabilities further,” said Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur.