IIM Ranchi Recruitment 2018: 18 Posts, Apply Before 1st August 2018

IIM Ranchi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer, Accountant, Assistant Administrative Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Counsellor, Assistant Manager (Legal), Assistant Manager (Student Affairs) and Information Technology Assistant on regular basis is closing on 1st August 2018, 5PM on the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi - iimranchi.ac.in . Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before the due date by following the instructions mentioned below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://iimranchi.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Non Teaching Positions’ linkStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment of Non-Teaching Positions-2018’Step 5 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://iimranchi.ac.in/non-teaching-2018/register.php Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NILIIM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 18Administrative Officer - 1Office Assistant - 9Assistant Administrative Officer - 2Accountant - 1Junior Engineer (Civil) - 1Counsellor - 1Assistant Manager (legal) - 1Assistant Manager (Student Affairs) - 1Information Technology Assistant - 1Administrative Officer – The applicant must possess Degree of a recognized University or Institute.Office Assistant - The applicant must possess Degree of a recognized University or Institute with 3 years of relevant work experience and must have the knowledge of Computer applications.Assistant Administrative Officer - The applicant must possess Degree of a recognized University or Institute.Accountant - The applicant must possess BCom or BBA in Finance degree from a University or Institution recognized by the AICTE /UGC/AIU.Junior Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Civil from a recognized University or Institute with at least 3 years experience in Design, Engineering, Construction, Erection supervision, Maintenance of Civil and Structural works, Site and Project management.Counsellor - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Psychology and PG Diploma in Counseling.Assistant Manager (legal) – The applicant must be LLB / LLM Degree from a recognized University or Institution.Assistant Manager (Student Affairs) - The applicant must be MBA Or Hotel and Hospitality Management Degree of a recognized University or Institution.Information Technology Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree (Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Hardware/ Networking domain) from a recognized University or Institution.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.