IIM Ranchi Recruitment 2018: 18 Posts, Apply Before 1st August 2018
Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before the due date at iimranchi.ac.in.
Screen grab of the official website of IIM, Ranchi.
IIM Ranchi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer, Accountant, Assistant Administrative Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Counsellor, Assistant Manager (Legal), Assistant Manager (Student Affairs) and Information Technology Assistant on regular basis is closing on 1st August 2018, 5PM on the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi - iimranchi.ac.in. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before the due date by following the instructions mentioned below.
How to apply for IIM Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://iimranchi.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Non Teaching Positions’ link
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment of Non-Teaching Positions-2018’
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://iimranchi.ac.in/non-teaching-2018/register.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
IIM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 18
Administrative Officer - 1
Office Assistant - 9
Assistant Administrative Officer - 2
Accountant - 1
Junior Engineer (Civil) - 1
Counsellor - 1
Assistant Manager (legal) - 1
Assistant Manager (Student Affairs) - 1
Information Technology Assistant - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Administrative Officer – The applicant must possess Degree of a recognized University or Institute.
Office Assistant - The applicant must possess Degree of a recognized University or Institute with 3 years of relevant work experience and must have the knowledge of Computer applications.
Assistant Administrative Officer - The applicant must possess Degree of a recognized University or Institute.
Accountant - The applicant must possess BCom or BBA in Finance degree from a University or Institution recognized by the AICTE /UGC/AIU.
Junior Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Civil from a recognized University or Institute with at least 3 years experience in Design, Engineering, Construction, Erection supervision, Maintenance of Civil and Structural works, Site and Project management.
Counsellor - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Psychology and PG Diploma in Counseling.
Assistant Manager (legal) – The applicant must be LLB / LLM Degree from a recognized University or Institution.
Assistant Manager (Student Affairs) - The applicant must be MBA Or Hotel and Hospitality Management Degree of a recognized University or Institution.
Information Technology Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree (Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Hardware/ Networking domain) from a recognized University or Institution.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:
https://iimranchi.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/2017/Advertisement%20regarding%20Recruitment%20%20for%20Non-Teaching%20Positions.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
