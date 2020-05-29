INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IIM-Shillong Assistant Professor Hangs Self in Bathroom; Probe on

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Originally from West Bengal, Dr Arindam Mukhopadhyay had joined the institute in 2015. He had sent a text to his cousin on Thursday morning before allegedly hanging himself in the bathroom.

  • PTI Shillong
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
Share this:

An assistant professor of IIM-Shillong has allegedly taken his life by hanging himself at his rented residence here, a police officer said on Friday.

Originally from West Bengal, Dr Arindam Mukhopadhyay had joined the institute in 2015.

He had sent a text to his cousin on Thursday morning before allegedly hanging himself in the bathroom.

"The cousin had reached out to the landlady and the police. By the time help arrived, Mukhopadhayay had hanged himself. A probe is on to find out if he was suffering from depression," the officer said, adding that the body has been sent to a hospital here for post-mortem.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading