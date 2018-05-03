GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IIM Shillong Recruitment 2018: Visiting Faculty Posts, Apply Before 21st May 2018

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong Recruitment 2018 application process to fill various posts of Visiting Faculty has begun on the official website of IIM, Shillong - iimshillong.ac.in.

Updated:May 3, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong Recruitment 2018 application process to fill various posts of Visiting Faculty has begun on the official website of IIM, Shillong - iimshillong.ac.in. The varsity is inviting applications from candidates specializing in the areas of Economics & Public Policy and Finance & Accounting only. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for IIM Shillong Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement for Faculty Positions’ under News and Events on the left side of home page

Step 3 – PDF file will open

Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ url given at the bottom of ‘Advertisement’

Step 5 – Download the form and fill the required information

Step 6 – Email the form in prescribed format pdf at the below mentioned email Id:

vacancy@iimshillong.ac.in

Step 7 – Download the duly filled pdf form, take a printout and send the form along with other required documents to below mentioned address:

The Director, IIM Shillong, Mayurbhanj Complex, Nongthymmai, Shillong – 793014​, Meghalaya”

Direct Link - https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/docs/online-form-for-faculty.pdf

IIM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Visiting Faculty

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be PhD with 1st class at the preceding degree or equivalent in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout and minimum 5 years teaching/ research/industrial experience.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/docs/website-vf-on-contract.pdf

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a pay of Rs. 88,000 per month.

