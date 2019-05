IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. Download via Direct Link

IIMC Admit Card 2019| The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, which is also popular as IIMC has released the IIMC Admit Card 2019 for all eight diploma courses. Candidates can download the IIMC Admit Card, IIMC Admit Card 2019 from Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s official website iimc.nic.in ( ).IIMC Admit Card: Download with Direct LinkThe Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi has provided a direct URL http://iimcdiplomacourses.asrb2014.org/AdmitCard.aspx for the download of IIMC Admit Card, IIMC Admit Card 2019. The IIMC Admit Card, IIMC Admit Card 2019 is available only in online mode. Notification for its download will be received by candidates on their registered phone number and email.Steps to Download IIMC Admit Card 2019Step 1: Visit the official website of IIMC, iimc.nic.in Step 2: Click on IIMC Admit Card 2019 tabStep 3: Enter date of birth and mobile number/unique registration number and mobile numberStep 4: Click on submit buttonStep 5: Your IIMC Admit Card will be shown on the screenStep 6: Download and take a printout and paste your photographReach your respective exam center with the IIMC Admit Card 2019 as without the same candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The national level IIMC entrance exam 2019 is scheduled for May 25 and May 26. The Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu journalism IIMC entrance exam will be held on May 25, while exam for four courses- English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and PR examination will be held on May 26.