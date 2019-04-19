English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: All about PG Diploma Courses, Campus and Student Intake
The application process for IIMC 2019 Admission, which started yesterday, will continue till May 12.
(File Photo: IIMC New Delhi Campus)
IIMC Entrance Exam 2019 | The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi has begun the application process for 2019 IIMC Entrance Exam on it official website iimc.nic.in. The application process for IIMC 2019 Admission, which started yesterday, will continue till May 12.
While you apply for the IIMC 2019 Entrance Examination, here are some key details about the courses offered by IIMC, New Delhi
IIMC Entrance Examination 2019: IIMC PG Diploma Courses and Seat Intake
A total of eight courses for duration of one year each are offered by IIMC.
• PG Diploma in English Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus
The course is at all the IIMC centres, which includes IIMC New Delhi, IIMC Dhenkanal, IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Jammu, IIMC Amravati and IIMC Kottayam. While IIMC Delhi and Dhenakanal offer 68 seats each, the other regional centres have 17 seats reserved for English journalism.
• PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus
The course is offered only at IIMC New Delhi and has 68 seats.
• PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus
The course is offered only at IIMC New Delhi and has 51 seats.
• PG Diploma in Advertising & PR (Bilingual) Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus
The course is offered only at IIMC New Delhi and has 71 seats
• PG Diploma in Urdu Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus
The course is offered only at IIMC New Delhi and has 17 seats
• PG Diploma in Odia Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus
The course is offered only at IIMC Dhenkanal, Orissa and has 25 seats
• PG Diploma in Marathi Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus
The course is offered only at IIMC Amravati, Maharashtra Orissa and has 17 seats
• PG Diploma in Malayalam Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus
The course is offered only at IIMC kottayam, Kerala and has 17 seats.
