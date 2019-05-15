English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: IIMC Announced the Last Date for PG and Diploma Courses at iimc.nic.in
Indian Institute of Media Communication has announced the last day of application for PG and Diploma Courses on the website iimc.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
IIMC Application Process Deadline 2019 | The Indian Institute of Mass Communication will close the application process for its eight mass communication and journalism courses today i.e May 15 (Wednesday).
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, which is also popular as IIMC, extended the deadline for submission of IIMC Application Form 2019 from May 13 to May 15. The IIMC Application Process 2019 is completely online. Candidates can fill-in the application form at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s official website iimc.nic.in
For the current academic session 2019-2020, the IIMC Application form for several courses- PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma Radio & TV Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising & PR, PG Diploma Malayalam Journalism, PG Diploma Marathi Journalism, PG Diploma Odia Journalism, PG Diploma Urdu Journalism will be accepted till today evening.
How to Fill IIMC Application Form 2019
1- Visit IIMC official website iimc.nic.in
2- Click on ‘news-announcement’ section at the homepage
3- Click on a tab reading IIMC Application Form
4- Select your course name and exam center
5- Enter the required detail under applicant section
6- Enter the required detail under guardian section
7- Once the registration is done, you will get terms and conditions for candidate’s declaration
8- Read it and accept it
9- Pay the applicable fee for 2019 IIMC Application Form
10- Upload the required documents, photograph and signature
The standard application fee is Rs. 1,500 for candidates from unreserved category. The SC/ST/PH/EWS category candidates have to submit Rs. 1,000 as IIMC Application Form Fee. The entrance examination is scheduled for May 25 and May 26 in paper-pen format across 24 cities.
The Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu journalism examinations will be held on May 25, while the English and Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and PR examination will be held on May 26.
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, which is also popular as IIMC, extended the deadline for submission of IIMC Application Form 2019 from May 13 to May 15. The IIMC Application Process 2019 is completely online. Candidates can fill-in the application form at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s official website iimc.nic.in
For the current academic session 2019-2020, the IIMC Application form for several courses- PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma Radio & TV Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising & PR, PG Diploma Malayalam Journalism, PG Diploma Marathi Journalism, PG Diploma Odia Journalism, PG Diploma Urdu Journalism will be accepted till today evening.
How to Fill IIMC Application Form 2019
1- Visit IIMC official website iimc.nic.in
2- Click on ‘news-announcement’ section at the homepage
3- Click on a tab reading IIMC Application Form
4- Select your course name and exam center
5- Enter the required detail under applicant section
6- Enter the required detail under guardian section
7- Once the registration is done, you will get terms and conditions for candidate’s declaration
8- Read it and accept it
9- Pay the applicable fee for 2019 IIMC Application Form
10- Upload the required documents, photograph and signature
The standard application fee is Rs. 1,500 for candidates from unreserved category. The SC/ST/PH/EWS category candidates have to submit Rs. 1,000 as IIMC Application Form Fee. The entrance examination is scheduled for May 25 and May 26 in paper-pen format across 24 cities.
The Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu journalism examinations will be held on May 25, while the English and Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and PR examination will be held on May 26.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results