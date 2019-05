IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: IIMC Announced the Last Date for PG and Diploma Courses at iimc.nic.in

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication will close the application process for its eight mass communication and journalism courses today i.e May 15 (Wednesday).The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, which is also popular as IIMC, extended the deadline for submission of IIMC Application Form 2019 from May 13 to May 15. The IIMC Application Process 2019 is completely online. Candidates can fill-in the application form at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s official website iimc.nic.in For the current academic session 2019-2020, the IIMC Application form for several courses- PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma Radio & TV Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising & PR, PG Diploma Malayalam Journalism, PG Diploma Marathi Journalism, PG Diploma Odia Journalism, PG Diploma Urdu Journalism will be accepted till today evening.1- Visit IIMC official website iimc.nic.in 2- Click on ‘news-announcement’ section at the homepage3- Click on a tab reading IIMC Application Form4- Select your course name and exam center5- Enter the required detail under applicant section6- Enter the required detail under guardian section7- Once the registration is done, you will get terms and conditions for candidate’s declaration8- Read it and accept it9- Pay the applicable fee for 2019 IIMC Application Form10- Upload the required documents, photograph and signatureThe standard application fee is Rs. 1,500 for candidates from unreserved category. The SC/ST/PH/EWS category candidates have to submit Rs. 1,000 as IIMC Application Form Fee. The entrance examination is scheduled for May 25 and May 26 in paper-pen format across 24 cities.The Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu journalism examinations will be held on May 25, while the English and Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and PR examination will be held on May 26.