1-min read

IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: IIMC Announced the Last Date for PG and Diploma Courses at iimc.nic.in

Indian Institute of Media Communication has announced the last day of application for PG and Diploma Courses on the website iimc.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 15, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: IIMC Announced the Last Date for PG and Diploma Courses at iimc.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
IIMC Application Process Deadline 2019 | The Indian Institute of Mass Communication will close the application process for its eight mass communication and journalism courses today i.e May 15 (Wednesday).

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, which is also popular as IIMC, extended the deadline for submission of IIMC Application Form 2019 from May 13 to May 15. The IIMC Application Process 2019 is completely online. Candidates can fill-in the application form at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s official website iimc.nic.in

For the current academic session 2019-2020, the IIMC Application form for several courses- PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma Radio & TV Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising & PR, PG Diploma Malayalam Journalism, PG Diploma Marathi Journalism, PG Diploma Odia Journalism, PG Diploma Urdu Journalism will be accepted till today evening.

How to Fill IIMC Application Form 2019
1- Visit IIMC official website iimc.nic.in
2- Click on ‘news-announcement’ section at the homepage
3- Click on a tab reading IIMC Application Form
4- Select your course name and exam center
5- Enter the required detail under applicant section
6- Enter the required detail under guardian section
7- Once the registration is done, you will get terms and conditions for candidate’s declaration
8- Read it and accept it
9- Pay the applicable fee for 2019 IIMC Application Form
10- Upload the required documents, photograph and signature

The standard application fee is Rs. 1,500 for candidates from unreserved category. The SC/ST/PH/EWS category candidates have to submit Rs. 1,000 as IIMC Application Form Fee. The entrance examination is scheduled for May 25 and May 26 in paper-pen format across 24 cities.

The Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu journalism examinations will be held on May 25, while the English and Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and PR examination will be held on May 26.
