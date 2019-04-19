English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: Registration Process Begins, Know How To Apply
The official website of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, iimc.nic.in, says that the duly filled-in application forms for admissions 2019 to various PG Diploma courses offered by IIMC can be submitted by May 12.
A demonstration being held outside the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. (Getty Images)
IIMC Entrance Exam 2019 | The registration process for the IIMC admissions 2019 has commenced today, April 17. According to the official website of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, iimc.nic.in, the duly filled-in application forms for admissions 2019 to various PG Diploma courses offered by IIMC can be submitted by May 12.
The exam authority IIMC has opened the online window for 2019 Application Form Registration today. For Indian nationals, the standard application fee of Rs. 1500 will be charged for unreserved category. However, SC/ST/PH/EWS category candidates have to submit Rs. 1000.
IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: Here how to fill your applications for 2019 IIMC Application Form:
Step I: Enter the desired course name and test center for IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam
Step II: Enter the applicant’s details in respective required fields
Step III: Enter the applicant’s guardian details in the form for IIMC 2019 PG Diploma Courses
Step IV: Enter the required education qualification details in the IIMC Registration Form
Step V: Enter the work experience details in 2019 IIMC registration forms
Step VI: Read the declaration and click on ‘submit IIMC Application Form 2019’. You will get your listed IIMC Application Form Registration number, which you can use for future reference.
Step VII: Pay the appropriate IIMC 2019 Application Form Fee and complete the registration process.
Candidate can apply for more than one course by filling-in separate IIMC 2019 Application Form for each IIMC PG Diploma Course.
IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: The candidates can apply for the below-listed courses:
· PG Diploma in English Journalism
· PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism
· PG Diploma Radio & TV Journalism
· PG Diploma in Advertising & PR
· PG Diploma Malayalam Journalism
· PG Diploma Marathi Journalism
· PG Diploma Odia Journalism
· PG Diploma Urdu Journalism
The IIMC Written Entrance Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on May 25 and 26.
