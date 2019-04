IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: Registration Process Begins, Written Test on May 25 and 26

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Entrance Examination 2019, which will be conducted in offline mode for admissions to its different PG Diploma courses, will take place on May 25 and 26.The registration process for admissions to various PG Diploma course began today. According to the official website iimc.nic.in , the last day to fill IIMC 2019 Application Form is May 12.• Students who have passed graduation or are in the final year of graduation are eligible to apply.• Students with Indian nationality have to appear and qualify written entrance IIMC 2019 Exam to secure admission.• Foreign nationals who want to apply for IIMC PG Diploma Courses 2019 have to fill the IIMC 2019 PG Diploma Courses admission form to secure their seat through NRI quota.IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: Paper PatternIIMC 2019 Entrance Exam is a national level written test comprising of current affairs in subjective format. Qualifying candidate has to appear for a Personal Interview for clearing the IIMC Entrance Exam and securing their seats.IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: Courses Offered by IIMCA total of eight courses are offered by IIMC:• PG Diploma in English Journalism• PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism• PG Diploma Radio & TV Journalism• PG Diploma in Advertising & PR• PG Diploma Malayalam Journalism• PG Diploma Marathi Journalism• PG Diploma Odia Journalism• PG Diploma Urdu JournalismFor more information, you can download the official prospectus at iimc.nic.in