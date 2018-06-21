GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IIMC Entrance Results 2018 Declared, Check Now

IIMC had organized the entrance examinations for all courses of Journalism in different languages, Advertising and Public Relations in the month of May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 21, 2018, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IIMC Entrance Results 2018 Declared, Check Now
(File Photo: IIMC New Delhi Campus)
IIMC Entrance Results 2018 have been declared by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on its official website – iimc.nic.in.

IIMC had organized the entrance examinations for all courses of Journalism in different languages, Advertising and Public Relations in the month of May 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check IIMC Entrance Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://iimc.nic.in
Step 2 – Under ‘News and Announcements’ tab, Click on ENTRANCE EXAM RESULT 2018-19
Step 3 – Click on the entrance exam you had appeared for viz:
ADVERTISING & PUBLIC RELATIONS
ENGLISH JOURNALISM
HINDI JOURNALISM
RADIO & TV JOURNALISM
ODIA JOURNALISM
MALAYALAM JOURNALISM
MARATHI JOURNALISM
URDU JOURNALISM
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Link - http://iimc.nic.in/WhatsNews_Description.aspx?News_id=40455

The Interviews are expected to begin in the last week of June or first week of July 2018. Candidates must stay tuned to the official website to know further schedule.

Also, IIMC is expected to announce the Final Selection list in second or third week of July 2018. The selected candidates will need to deposit the First Installment of Course fee at that time itself.

The new academic sessions will begin in the last week of July or first week of August 2018.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You