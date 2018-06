IIMC Entrance Results 2018 Declared, Check Now

IIMC Entrance Results 2018 have been declared by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on its official website – iimc.nic.in IIMC had organized the entrance examinations for all courses of Journalism in different languages, Advertising and Public Relations in the month of May 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:How to check IIMC Entrance Results 2018?– Visit the official website - http://iimc.nic.in – Under ‘News and Announcements’ tab, Click on ENTRANCE EXAM RESULT 2018-19– Click on the entrance exam you had appeared for viz:ADVERTISING & PUBLIC RELATIONSENGLISH JOURNALISMHINDI JOURNALISMRADIO & TV JOURNALISMODIA JOURNALISMMALAYALAM JOURNALISMMARATHI JOURNALISMURDU JOURNALISM– CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search– Download the pdf and save itThe Interviews are expected to begin in the last week of June or first week of July 2018. Candidates must stay tuned to the official website to know further schedule.Also, IIMC is expected to announce the Final Selection list in second or third week of July 2018. The selected candidates will need to deposit the First Installment of Course fee at that time itself.The new academic sessions will begin in the last week of July or first week of August 2018.