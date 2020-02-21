IIMC Students Call Off Hunger Strike Against Fee Hike After Administration Accepts Demands
The administration has agreed to share details of the committee that will decide the new fee structure and it also ensured students' participation in the panel.
(File Photo: IIMC New Delhi Campus)
New Delhi: Indian Institute of Mass Communication students on Friday said they have called off their hunger strike against a fee hike after the administration accepted their demands.
In a statement, the students said the last date for submission of second semester fees has been extended upto March 31, 2020, or till the finalisation of the new fee structure, whichever is later.
The administration has agreed to share details of the committee that will decide the new fee structure and it also ensured students' participation in the panel, they said.
The suspension of nine students for organising a talk on affordable education has also been revoked, they added. The students had begun the hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhoot Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Film Can Make You Spill Your Popcorn
- Hrithik Roshan Writes Hilarious Ode to His Absent Abs with Photo From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar
- PUMA x FIRST MILE: Puma Have a New Sportswear Collection Made From Recycled Plastic
- Icons on Your Windows 10 PC Are Set to Get Their First Big Makeover in Years
- Brisbane Student Offers Rs 950 to Kill Cockroach in His Room, Are You up for It?