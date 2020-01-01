Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IIMs Seek Exemption from Reservations in Teaching Positions

The B-schools have made the request saying they adopt a fair recruitment process and give equal opportunities to all, including disadvantaged sections of society.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IIMs Seek Exemption from Reservations in Teaching Positions
IIM Bangalore building.

New Delhi: All 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have requested the HRD Ministry to exempt them from reserving positions in the teaching staff for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The premier business schools, which currently do not offer reservation in teaching positions, have been asked by the Ministry to provide quota in faculty positions for SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates.

According to officials, the B-schools have made the request saying they adopt a fair recruitment process and give equal opportunities to all, including disadvantaged sections of society.

The IIMs have so far been following the 1975-order of the Department of Personnel & Training that exempted scientific and technical posts from the reservation policy. IIM- Ahmedabad is caught in a battle on the issue in the high court.

In November 2019, the Human Resource Development Ministry wrote to all institutes to ensure implementation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act.

A separate communication was sent to all IIMs on Wednesday to ensure 'reservation of posts in direct recruitment', considering the institute as a unitas specified in the Act that came into effect on March 7, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram