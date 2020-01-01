IIMs Seek Exemption from Reservations in Teaching Positions
The B-schools have made the request saying they adopt a fair recruitment process and give equal opportunities to all, including disadvantaged sections of society.
IIM Bangalore building.
New Delhi: All 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have requested the HRD Ministry to exempt them from reserving positions in the teaching staff for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).
The premier business schools, which currently do not offer reservation in teaching positions, have been asked by the Ministry to provide quota in faculty positions for SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates.
According to officials, the B-schools have made the request saying they adopt a fair recruitment process and give equal opportunities to all, including disadvantaged sections of society.
The IIMs have so far been following the 1975-order of the Department of Personnel & Training that exempted scientific and technical posts from the reservation policy. IIM- Ahmedabad is caught in a battle on the issue in the high court.
In November 2019, the Human Resource Development Ministry wrote to all institutes to ensure implementation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act.
A separate communication was sent to all IIMs on Wednesday to ensure 'reservation of posts in direct recruitment', considering the institute as a unitas specified in the Act that came into effect on March 7, 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kiss Your Lover at Midnight, Don't Eat Lobster: How New Years Superstitions Came into Being
- TikTok Transparency Report: India Logged Maximum Interventions To Take Down Content
- 'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Shweta Tiwari Talks About Work and Life Post Divorce from Second Husband Abhinav Kohli