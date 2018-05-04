English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIS University Jaipur Results 2018 out for UG/PG Mar '18 Exams, Check Now
These Special Examinations were organized in the month of March 2018.
Image for representation.
These Special Examinations were organized in the month of March 2018 and the results of UG Semester I, III and V, along with PG Semester I and III, have been declared on the third party website – Indiaresults.com.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their results now:
How to check Results:
Step 1 – Visit the Indiaresults webpage for IIS University - http://rajasthan.indiaresults.com/iis-university/default.aspx
Step 2 – Click on the semester result you wish to check
Step 3 - Enter your Roll Number or Full Name and click on Get Result
Step 4 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
About IIS University, Jaipur:
Founded in the year 1995 as International College for Girls (ICG) with 56 girl students and 7 faculty members, The IIS University (IISU) was given status of 'deemed to be University' by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the CPE scheme during phase-II.
