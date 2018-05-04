GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:May 4, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
IIS University Jaipur Results 2018 out for UG/PG Mar '18 Exams, Check Now
These Special Examinations were organized in the month of March 2018 and the results of UG Semester I, III and V, along with PG Semester I and III, have been declared on the third party website – Indiaresults.com.

Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their results now:

How to check Results:
Step 1 – Visit the Indiaresults webpage for IIS University - http://rajasthan.indiaresults.com/iis-university/default.aspx
Step 2 – Click on the semester result you wish to check
Step 3 - Enter your Roll Number or Full Name and click on Get Result
Step 4 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

About IIS University, Jaipur:
Founded in the year 1995 as International College for Girls (ICG) with 56 girl students and 7 faculty members, The IIS University (IISU) was given status of 'deemed to be University' by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the CPE scheme during phase-II.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
