IIS University Jaipur Results 2018 out for UG/PG Mar '18 Exams, Check Now

These Special Examinations were organized in the month of March 2018 and the results of UG Semester I, III and V, along with PG Semester I and III, have been declared on the third party website – Indiaresults.com.Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their results now:Step 1 – Visit the Indiaresults webpage for IIS University - http://rajasthan.indiaresults.com/iis-university/default.aspxStep 2 – Click on the semester result you wish to checkStep 3 - Enter your Roll Number or Full Name and click on Get ResultStep 4 – Download the result and take a printout for further referenceFounded in the year 1995 as International College for Girls (ICG) with 56 girl students and 7 faculty members, The IIS University (IISU) was given status of 'deemed to be University' by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the CPE scheme during phase-II.