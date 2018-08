IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2018: 33 Non-Technical Staff Posts, Apply before 5th September 2018

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 33 vacancies for the posts of Non-Teaching staff (Administrative and Technical) on direct recruitment basis has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhilai - iitbhilai.ac.in . Applicants who wish to apply for more than one application need to apply online separately for each post. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th September 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.iitbhilai.ac.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Staff’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Administrative and Technical Vacancies’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’Step 5 – Fill the details and click on SubmitStep 6 – Click on link ‘make fee payment’ and pay online feeStep 7 – Click on ‘Add payment details’ linkStep 8 – Add application reference number and submitStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://www.iitbhilai.ac.in/index.php?pid=non_teaching_adv_18 Unreserved Category – Rs.100SC/ ST/ PwD Category – NILIIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 33Registrar (on contract) – 1Deputy Registrar – 1Assistant Registrar – 3Executive Engineer – 1Assistant Executive Engineer – 3Senior Computer Engineer – 2Junior Superintendent – 4Superintendent (Technical) – 3Junior Superintendent (Technical) – 5Assistant – 7Junior Assistant – 3Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis an Interview.Last date of submission of online application – 5th September 2018, 5:00 PMLast date for updating the payment details – 7th September 2018, 10:00 AM