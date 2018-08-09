English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2018: 33 Non-Technical Staff Posts, Apply before 5th September 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th September 2018, 5:00 PM at iitbhilai.ac.in.
Representative image.
IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 33 vacancies for the posts of Non-Teaching staff (Administrative and Technical) on direct recruitment basis has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhilai - iitbhilai.ac.in. Applicants who wish to apply for more than one application need to apply online separately for each post. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th September 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.iitbhilai.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Staff’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Administrative and Technical Vacancies’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 6 – Click on link ‘make fee payment’ and pay online fee
Step 7 – Click on ‘Add payment details’ link
Step 8 – Add application reference number and submit
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.iitbhilai.ac.in/index.php?pid=non_teaching_adv_18
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ PwD Category – NIL
IIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 33
Registrar (on contract) – 1
Deputy Registrar – 1
Assistant Registrar – 3
Executive Engineer – 1
Assistant Executive Engineer – 3
Senior Computer Engineer – 2
Junior Superintendent – 4
Superintendent (Technical) – 3
Junior Superintendent (Technical) – 5
Assistant – 7
Junior Assistant – 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.iitbhilai.ac.in/index.php?pid=non_teaching_adv_pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 5th September 2018, 5:00 PM
Last date for updating the payment details – 7th September 2018, 10:00 AM
