IIT Bombay Announces CEED 2019 Results, Check Direct Link and Other Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2019 on its official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in . Out of 5491 candidates, 1,165 have qualified the exam.Candidates can download their score card from the official website.The top rank has been secured by Divya Lohia from Delhi 70.59 score.CEED result 2019: How to downloadStep 1: Visit the official website, ceed.iitb.c.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option, ‘score card’Step 3: Then click on ‘log-in’Step 4: Fill in your details like the using email id and passwordStep 5: Result will appear on your screen. Keep a print out of the same for future use.Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for M.Design courses at IITs.Meanwhile, the IIT-B has also declared the result for the UCEED exam which is entrance gateway for B.Des courses