English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT Bombay Announces CEED 2019 Results, Check Direct Link and Other Details Here
The result for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2019 on its official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2019 on its official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Out of 5491 candidates, 1,165 have qualified the exam.
Candidates can download their score card from the official website.
The top rank has been secured by Divya Lohia from Delhi 70.59 score.
CEED result 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ceed.iitb.c.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option, ‘score card’
Step 3: Then click on ‘log-in’
Step 4: Fill in your details like the using email id and password
Step 5: Result will appear on your screen. Keep a print out of the same for future use.
Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for M.Design courses at IITs.
Meanwhile, the IIT-B has also declared the result for the UCEED exam which is entrance gateway for B.Des courses
Candidates can download their score card from the official website.
The top rank has been secured by Divya Lohia from Delhi 70.59 score.
CEED result 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ceed.iitb.c.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option, ‘score card’
Step 3: Then click on ‘log-in’
Step 4: Fill in your details like the using email id and password
Step 5: Result will appear on your screen. Keep a print out of the same for future use.
Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for M.Design courses at IITs.
Meanwhile, the IIT-B has also declared the result for the UCEED exam which is entrance gateway for B.Des courses
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BHEL Setting Up Solar-Based EV Charger Network on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
- Is Sonam Kapoor Upset With Cousin Arjun Kapoor's Alleged Relationship With Malaika Arora?
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Train To Malgudi: You Can Now Visit RK Narayan's Fictional Railway Station in Real Life
- 'It's the Gold Standard for Leagues Around World' - ICC Rules Out IPL Interference
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results