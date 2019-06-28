IIT Bombay Continue Trend for 6 Years, Favourite Among JEE Top Rankers

New Delhi: Continuing the trend of the past six years, top rank holders of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced have chosen Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay over other equally prestigious IITs.

Out of the top 100 students, 64 chose IIT-B in the recently concluded counselling. The second choice was IIT-Delhi with 33 of the top rankers opting for it. IIT-Madras, which has been ranked at top by the HRD Ministry in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), has been chosen by only one student figuring among top 100.

"Last year, out of top 50, as many as 47 opted for IIT-Bombay and rest three opted for IIT-Delhi. Among top 100 rank holders in JEE Advanced 2018, a total of 59 out of top 100 opted for IIT Bombay, 30 for IIT-Delhi and six for IIT-Madras.

"This year, however, IIT-Madras has followed further with only one taker in top 100, despite the climb in NIRF ranking," a senior official of IIT Bombay said.

According to an official data, a total of 2,02,768 candidates filled 2,24,89,623 choices in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admission to 107 offered programmes by 107 institutes across India, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 other government-funded institutes.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2019 has been set up by the HRD Ministry to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 other government-funded technical institutes.​