IIT Bombay, Delhi Among Top 50 Engineering Schools Across Globe: QS World Ranking
While IIT Bombay has been ranked 44, IIT Delhi has bagged the 47th rank. Last year, IIT Delhi was at the 61st position, while IIT Bombay was at 53rd spot.
File photo of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. (Photo: .iitb.ac.in)
New Delhi: The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai and Delhi are among the top 50 engineering colleges across the globe, according to subject-wise QS World Ranking.
While IIT Bombay has been ranked 44, IIT Delhi has bagged the 47th rank.
Last year, IIT Delhi was at the 61st position, while IIT Bombay was at 53rd spot.
"It is a significant achievement of our premiere engineering institutions, which has made India proud. This is the result of continuous efforts of our government to promote the environment of research and innovation in our educational institutions," Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.
IIT Bombay Director, Subhasis Chaudhuri, said, "Our students and faculty members are our key strength. I am sure they will take us much further in the near future."
"This is the result of the various measures we have taken in the institute on boosting the research ecosystem on the campus, strengthening our connect with the external stakeholders, significantly enhanced internationalization efforts from the institute and various other measures initiated in the last three years," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said in a statement.
Five institutions from India have been ranked among the top 100 this year, while in 2019 there were three, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras. This year IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) is at 86th, IIT Madras (IITM) at 88 and IIT Kanpur (IITK) at 96.
In arts and humanities, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been ranked at the 162nd position while the Delhi University has been ranked at 231 spot.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Simpsons Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak in 1993? Twitter Thinks So
- Taimur Ali Khan Saying 'Bhai Log' to Paparazzi Amuses Kareena and Babita Kapoor
- On Kapil Sharma's Show, Ramayan's Arun Govil Admits He Felt Itchy Just Looking at the Costumes
- Delhi Government’s War Against Fake News on WhatsApp: You Can go to Jail For 3 Years
- NASA Releases Unusual Picture of Hole in Mars, a 'Good Candidate' for Martian Life