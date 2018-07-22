English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIT-Bombay Generates Highest Revenue Among All Top Institutes: HRD Ministry
File photo of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. (Photo: .iitb.ac.in)
New Delhi: The revenue generated by IIT-Bombay in the last three years through research, inventions, consultancy and patents was the highest among the premier engineering institutes, according to HRD Ministry data.
IIT-Bombay generated a revenue of Rs 17.99 crore during 2017-18 from inventions, research, consultancy and patents. The revenue generated by the institute during 2016-17 and 2015-16 was Rs 17.11 crore and Rs 10.55 crore respectively, according to the data.
"There is no relationship between the revenue generated by IITs and the annual budget allocated to them by the ministry in the form of grants-in-aid (GIA)," a senior HRD Ministry official said.
"GIA is given for development of infrastructure and to meet recurring expenses such as salaries, fellowships, pensions and other administrative expenses.
"The amount of revenue generated depends on the number of inventions, research and consultancy projects undertaken and patents filed by an institute," the official said.
The revenue generated by IIT Madras during 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 was Rs 11.67 crore, Rs 10.87 crore and Rs 7.15 crore respectively.
IIT Delhi generated Rs 10.61 crore, Rs 8.841 crore and Rs 7.030 crore during the corresponding periods.
