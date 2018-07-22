GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IIT-Bombay Generates Highest Revenue Among All Top Institutes: HRD Ministry

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, was followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi in terms of revenue generated from these sources.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IIT-Bombay Generates Highest Revenue Among All Top Institutes: HRD Ministry
File photo of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. (Photo: .iitb.ac.in)
New Delhi: The revenue generated by IIT-Bombay in the last three years through research, inventions, consultancy and patents was the highest among the premier engineering institutes, according to HRD Ministry data.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, was followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi in terms of revenue generated from these sources.

IIT-Bombay generated a revenue of Rs 17.99 crore during 2017-18 from inventions, research, consultancy and patents. The revenue generated by the institute during 2016-17 and 2015-16 was Rs 17.11 crore and Rs 10.55 crore respectively, according to the data.

"There is no relationship between the revenue generated by IITs and the annual budget allocated to them by the ministry in the form of grants-in-aid (GIA)," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

"GIA is given for development of infrastructure and to meet recurring expenses such as salaries, fellowships, pensions and other administrative expenses.

"The amount of revenue generated depends on the number of inventions, research and consultancy projects undertaken and patents filed by an institute," the official said.

The revenue generated by IIT Madras during 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 was Rs 11.67 crore, Rs 10.87 crore and Rs 7.15 crore respectively.

IIT Delhi generated Rs 10.61 crore, Rs 8.841 crore and Rs 7.030 crore during the corresponding periods.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...