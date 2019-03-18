English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT-Bombay Holds Condolence Meet For Alumnus Manohar Parrikar
An alumnus of the famed IIT Bombay, Manohar Parrikar had addressed the 55th convocation of the institute in 2017 in which he had asked students to join politics and the Army.
File photo of late Manohar Parrikar. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) Monday held a condolence meet to pay tributes to its alumnus, late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
The meeting was held at the institute's P C Saxena auditorium here, an IIT-B spokesperson said.
Parrikar, 63, who had also been the defence minister, died on Sunday evening at his private residence in Goa after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.
Some of those who attended the meeting recalled that in 2017, Parrikar addressed the 55th convocation of the Mumbai-based institute where he told the graduates to take up jobs in social and development sectors.
An alumnus of the famed institute, he had also asked students to join politics and the Army, said a former IIT-B student.
`The institute said Parrikar's demise came as a shock to them.
"He was the institute's distinguished alumnus and keenly involved with many initiatives at IIT Bombay. He was also deeply involved with the launch of IIT Goa," the IIT-B spokesperson said.
On the Alumni Day in 2014, IIT-B felicitated Parrikar, who graduated in metallurgical engineering from the institute in 1978, in recognition of his contribution to the development of the country.
