IIT-Bombay Named Top Indian Institute in QS World University Ranking 2020

QS World University Ranking 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was ranked as India's top university in the QS University Ranking 2020, it has bagged 152th rank in overall world ranking.

The IIT Bombay has earned the top rank in the Indian University pool for the second consecutive year, additionally, improving on its ranking by 10 positions, from 162 to 152 rank.

For the last year, IISc Bangalore was named India's second-best institute. The QS World University Ranking was published on an annual basis by the UK-based educational and careers advice company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The QS World University Ranking 2020 can be checked by clicking on this URL. Further, IIT Delhi and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have scored 182 and 184 ranks in the global top 200 institutes of QS World University Ranking 2019-2020.

The only new entrant from India making into the QS World University Ranking 2019 was the OP Jindal Global University, a private varsity located at Sonipat, Haryana. According to the Indian Express report, the improvement in the QS ranking of IIT Bombay is because of the advancements made by the latter in its research performance.

As compared to last year, four of the 23 Indian institutes have improved their positions while seven dropped in their respective rankings.

The top three universities featured in the QS World University Ranking 2020 are from the United States - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University. The ranking of universities were marked on these four parameters - Academic Reputation, H Index, Citations per Faculty, and Staff with PhDs.