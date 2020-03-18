IIT Bombay Shuts All Activities in Campus, Asks Students to Vacate Hostels by March 20 Amid Virus Crisis

The authorities of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have decided to levy strict timeframe on the students for leaving the campus amid coronavirus outbreak.

After an emergency meeting about the COVID-19 crisis was held on Tuesday, IIT-Bombay’s director Subhasis Chaudhari has issued a new advisory to all students informing about the restrictions that will start after 72 hours.

The institute has given the students, who are still on the campus, time till Friday night to vacate the hostels. International students or anyone with medical emergency may be exempted, the advisory added.

Coronavirus has infected over 140 people in India with three deaths being reported. Maharashtra continues to top the number of infections with over 35 confirmed cases.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), social distancing and maintaining hygiene are the best tools at dealing with the pandemic.

Several states have closed down their schools and colleges in a bid to contain the disease.

IIT-Bombay took into consideration the steps that are being taken by the Bombay municipal body to contain the disease. Hence, all academic activities on the campus will be suspended till March 31. Mess facilities will also not be continued in this period, said the director.

No student will be allowed to enter the academic areas and lectures will be given in distance mode. All the laboratories and libraries will also remain shut. No outsider will be allowed to visit the hostels till March 31, the advisory added.

