Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

IIT Bombay Shuts All Activities in Campus, Asks Students to Vacate Hostels by March 20 Amid Virus Crisis

No student will be allowed to enter the academic areas and lectures will be given in distance mode. All the laboratories and libraries will also remain shut in IIT Bombay.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 18, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IIT Bombay Shuts All Activities in Campus, Asks Students to Vacate Hostels by March 20 Amid Virus Crisis
Representative Image. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The authorities of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have decided to levy strict timeframe on the students for leaving the campus amid coronavirus outbreak.

After an emergency meeting about the COVID-19 crisis was held on Tuesday, IIT-Bombay’s director Subhasis Chaudhari has issued a new advisory to all students informing about the restrictions that will start after 72 hours.

The institute has given the students, who are still on the campus, time till Friday night to vacate the hostels. International students or anyone with medical emergency may be exempted, the advisory added.

Coronavirus has infected over 140 people in India with three deaths being reported. Maharashtra continues to top the number of infections with over 35 confirmed cases.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), social distancing and maintaining hygiene are the best tools at dealing with the pandemic.

Several states have closed down their schools and colleges in a bid to contain the disease.

IIT-Bombay took into consideration the steps that are being taken by the Bombay municipal body to contain the disease. Hence, all academic activities on the campus will be suspended till March 31. Mess facilities will also not be continued in this period, said the director.

No student will be allowed to enter the academic areas and lectures will be given in distance mode. All the laboratories and libraries will also remain shut. No outsider will be allowed to visit the hostels till March 31, the advisory added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram