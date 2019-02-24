IIT Bombay Student Arrested from Thane for Filming Women Bathing

A 34-year-old man pursuing higher education from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay was Saturday arrested for allegedly filming people bathing, police said.Thane-resident Avinash Kumar Yadav has been charged under section 354 (any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code."A woman filed a complain that she found a mobile phone on the bathroom window while she was bathing on Friday night. She alerted her husband who confiscated the phone. The couple saw the accused fleeing from the place," a Kapurbawdi police station official said."The accused was nabbed by other residents. The mobile phone had clips of men and women, mostly residents of the same building, bathing," he added.