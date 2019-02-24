English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT Bombay Student Arrested from Thane for Filming Women Bathing
Thane-resident Avinash Kumar Yadav has been charged under section 354 (any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the IPC.
Image only for representational purpose.
Loading...
Thane: A 34-year-old man pursuing higher education from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay was Saturday arrested for allegedly filming people bathing, police said.
Thane-resident Avinash Kumar Yadav has been charged under section 354 (any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code.
"A woman filed a complain that she found a mobile phone on the bathroom window while she was bathing on Friday night. She alerted her husband who confiscated the phone. The couple saw the accused fleeing from the place," a Kapurbawdi police station official said.
"The accused was nabbed by other residents. The mobile phone had clips of men and women, mostly residents of the same building, bathing," he added.
Thane-resident Avinash Kumar Yadav has been charged under section 354 (any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code.
"A woman filed a complain that she found a mobile phone on the bathroom window while she was bathing on Friday night. She alerted her husband who confiscated the phone. The couple saw the accused fleeing from the place," a Kapurbawdi police station official said.
"The accused was nabbed by other residents. The mobile phone had clips of men and women, mostly residents of the same building, bathing," he added.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Four Others Booked for Allegedly Cheating an Event Organiser of Rs 32 Lakh
- Total Dhamaal Collection Day 2: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Sets Box Office on Fire
- Oscars Readies Itself for Awarding Best in Film Business, Bollywood Remembers Sridevi
- High Jumper Tejaswin Wins First Title in USA, Equals National Record
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results