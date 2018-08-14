English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIT Council to Meet as Uncertainty Looms Over 'INSPIRE' Faculty Programme
After seeing that the awardees of the IF programme have not been recruited by the ‘host institutions’ that come under the HRD ministry, DST wrote to the institutes saying ‘they have serious concerns'.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Human Resource Development Ministry has decided to step in to resolve the uncertainty over the fate of the ambitious INSPIRE faculty (IF) programme which was implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in 2011 to stop the ‘brain drain’ from India.
The scheme aimed to recruit awardees to host institutions. The fellows, however, say that the ambitious programme has fallen short of expectations.
In April 2018, News 18 had flagged the issue of “uncertainty lying ahead of IF fellows.”
The matter will now be discussed in the IIT Council meeting on August 21, 2018.
After seeing that the awardees of the IF programme have not been recruited by the ‘host institutions’ that come under the HRD ministry, DST wrote to the institutes saying ‘they have serious concerns'.
Some fellows are yet to secure regular positions for continuation of their research activities.
The DST had written to a host of institutes — NITs, IITs, IISERs, NISER — to absorb the INSPIRE Faculty in case of vacancies. It also conveyed to the INSPIRE Faculty fellows that they have “no control over the host institutes,” as they fall under HRD.
But now the IF issue is on the agenda of the IIT Council meet. Higher education secretary R Subrahmanyam said, “A policy which was started with an idea of providing teaching opportunities to the fellows, has not been able to achieve what it intended to. We need to discuss and see how the issue can be resolved.”
He added “The IIT Council is the right forum to bring the issue of INSPIRE Faculty fellows with all the stakeholders and the minister present.”
The IIT council is the governing body responsible for all of the Indian Institutes of Technology.
In light of the growing vacancy problems in higher education institutes, the issue of INSPIRE Fellows assumes significance.
Recently, HRD ministry shared the numbers with PTI, “There are 5,606 vacant posts of faculty members in central university country while the number of such vacancies in the prestigious IITs is 2,806. In National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science and Technology, there are 1870 vacant positions, 88 in Indian Institutes of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and 100 IISERs.”
Also Watch
The scheme aimed to recruit awardees to host institutions. The fellows, however, say that the ambitious programme has fallen short of expectations.
In April 2018, News 18 had flagged the issue of “uncertainty lying ahead of IF fellows.”
The matter will now be discussed in the IIT Council meeting on August 21, 2018.
After seeing that the awardees of the IF programme have not been recruited by the ‘host institutions’ that come under the HRD ministry, DST wrote to the institutes saying ‘they have serious concerns'.
Some fellows are yet to secure regular positions for continuation of their research activities.
The DST had written to a host of institutes — NITs, IITs, IISERs, NISER — to absorb the INSPIRE Faculty in case of vacancies. It also conveyed to the INSPIRE Faculty fellows that they have “no control over the host institutes,” as they fall under HRD.
But now the IF issue is on the agenda of the IIT Council meet. Higher education secretary R Subrahmanyam said, “A policy which was started with an idea of providing teaching opportunities to the fellows, has not been able to achieve what it intended to. We need to discuss and see how the issue can be resolved.”
He added “The IIT Council is the right forum to bring the issue of INSPIRE Faculty fellows with all the stakeholders and the minister present.”
The IIT council is the governing body responsible for all of the Indian Institutes of Technology.
In light of the growing vacancy problems in higher education institutes, the issue of INSPIRE Fellows assumes significance.
Recently, HRD ministry shared the numbers with PTI, “There are 5,606 vacant posts of faculty members in central university country while the number of such vacancies in the prestigious IITs is 2,806. In National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science and Technology, there are 1870 vacant positions, 88 in Indian Institutes of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and 100 IISERs.”
Also Watch
-
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...