IIT Delhi Among Top 100 Institutions in Global University Employability Ranking 2018

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has made it to the top 100 list of the Global University Employability Ranking, 2018. As per the latest ranking, IIT Delhi secured the 53rd position, a phenomenal jump this year from its 145th rank last year.The Global University Employability Ranking, produced by French HR Consultancy Emerging and published by the United Kingdom's leading publication Times Higher Education, lists 150 institutions worldwide for employability. Times Higher Education (THE) is a weekly magazine based in London, reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education.According to THE, an online survey was completed by two panels of participants between May and September 2018 to produce the Global University Employability Ranking. The panels included respondents from 22 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, the UK and the US.Both panels amounted for a total of about 7,000 respondents who cast around 75,000 votes for the universities they felt were the best for graduate employability. Together, they represent employers that have recruited more than 250,000 young graduates in the past 12 months.Professor V Ramgopal Rao, director of IIT Delhi, said: “This ranking is a reflection of the high-quality training IIT Delhi provides to its students.” He said, “We do understand that learning happens even outside of the classroom and the institute makes all efforts to provide its students with opportunities and platforms to excel in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. The goal is to make students all rounded and teach them the ability to learn.”IIT Delhi has also initiated multiple immersion programmes for students so that they can get a direct exposure to problems in the society, which inspires them to look for technology solutions to these problems, Rao’s statement added. Our motto is to develop human potential to its full extent so that the intellectually capable and imaginatively gifted leaders can emerge in a range of professions, said the director.