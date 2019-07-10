IIT Delhi Announces GATE 2020 Exam Schedule at gate.iitd.ac.in, All You Need to Know

GATE 2020 Exam Schedule| The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will act as an exam convener for Delhi Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or commonly called as GATE for 2020 year.

The complete GATE 2020 schedule was published by Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in and the brochure is expected soon. According to information provided by IIT Delhi, the applications for GATE 2020 will start from September 3, 2019 and will close on September 24, 2019.

The GATE 2020 examination for several subjects will be held on February 1-2, February 8-9. The GATE 2020 will be conducted in two sessions in computer-based test (CBT) format. GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects including statistics, which was introduced this year.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level competitive exam and the marks scored in the exam help candidates to take admission in master and doctoral courses. Besides, academic advantage, the GATE score is also accepted by Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) for recruiting GATE qualified candidates in its several departments. The GATE score is valid for three years.

GATE 2020: Application Fee

Know the GATE 2020 application form fee to be paid by candidates on submitting the form before and after September 24. As in both case, the fee for GATE 2020 application form is different.

For SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates: Rs 750

Filling applications during extended period, the fee amount will be Rs 1,250.

Remaining candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 if they apply by September 24, 2019. Beyond it, the GATE 2020 application fee will be Rs 2,000.

GATE 2020: Important Dates

Here are the important dates for GATE 2020 from application form start to result declaration-

Online GATE 2020 application process start: September 3, 2019

Last date for online submission of GATE 2020 application form: September 24, 2019

Extended last date for GATE 2020 online application: October 1, 2019

GATE 2020 examination dates: February 1-2 and February 8-9, 2020

GATE 2020 result declaration: March 16, 2020