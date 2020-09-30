IIT Delhi Releases the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 at http://jeeadv.ac.in/, Check Details Here

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced 2020 provisional answer key has been released by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on September 29. The candidates who have appeared for JEE advanced 2020 can check the answer key and calculate their possible scores at http://jeeadv.ac.in/.

The candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answer or found any discrepancy in the JEE advanced provisional answer key 2020 can submit their objections till October 1. JEE officials will release the final answer key 2020 after considering all the objections. The JEE advanced 2020 result will be declared on the basis of the final answer key.

How to check JEE advanced 2020 answer key:

Step 1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the JEE advanced answer key link

Step 3. Enter your JEE advanced registration number and date of birth

Step 4. The JEE advanced 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the answer key and match your answers

Candidates can also check the JEE advanced 2020 provisional answer key directly by clicking on the link http://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/

IIT Delhi will release the JEE result 2020 on October 5 on the official website. Once the JEE advanced result will be released, exam officials will start the seat allotment process from October 8. The students will be called for further counselling process on the basis of the JEE advanced seat allotment 2020.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling. Eligible candidates who have successfully qualified the JEE Main or JEE advanced exams 2020 can do the registration at josaa.nic.in. There will be six counselling rounds instead of seven this year.

The JEE advanced 2020 was conducted by IIT Delhi on September 27. This year only 1.60 lakh students out of top 2.5 lakh eligible students have completed the registration process for JEE advanced 2020. A total of 1,51,311 candidates have appeared in Paper 1 of the exam, conducted in the morning while 1,50,900 candidates have appeared in paper 2, conducted in the afternoon. IIT Delhi has conducted the JEE advanced 2020 at 1,001 centres in 222 cities across the country.