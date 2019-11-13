Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IIT-Delhi Student Falls to Death from Hostel Building, Suicide Suspected

Police said they received information from AIIMS Trauma centre around 6 pm on November 8 that an IIT student was admitted and later succumbed to her injuries.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2019, 7:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IIT-Delhi Student Falls to Death from Hostel Building, Suicide Suspected
Representative image.

New Delhi: In a suspected case of suicide, an 18-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, died after falling from the fifth floor of her hostel building on the campus, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said, adding the family has not alleged any foul play.

Police said they received information from AIIMS Trauma centre around 6 pm on November 8 that an IIT student was admitted and later succumbed to her injuries.

The mother of the deceased told the police that her daughter was under stress due to her studies, they said.

In her statement, the mother told the police that on the day of the incident, she received a call from her daughter after which she visited her and stayed with her till afternoon, a senior police officer said.

Later in the evening, a security guard near the lecture hall complex heard a sound and rushed to the spot where he found the student had just fallen, the officer said.

In a CCTV footage, the student can be seen going alone towards the ramp of the fifth floor of the hostel, the officer added. Police said no suicide note was found and the post-mortem report is awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram