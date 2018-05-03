IIT-Dhanbad Student Asks for Narendra Modi's Golden Garland on Twitter, PM Obliges

: Rabesh Kumar Singh, a student of mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, was in for a major surprise after an off-hand tweet to Narendra Modi got him an official response from the Prime Minister along with a golden garland that Modi wore during a public appearance.Singh, in a tweet on April 24, had posted about a garland worn by the PM that had caught his fancy. The PM had worn that garland during his address on National Panchayati Raj Day. "Hello, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I was listening to you on Panchayati Raj Day and thought you gave a very nice speech. I liked the gold-colored garland you were wearing. Can you give it to me," he said.In response to the tweet, the PM wrote Singh a letter and said, "I read your message on Twitter where you expressed your liking for the garland I wore at Mandla on Panchayati Raj Diwas. I am sending you a letter along with the garland as a gift. I wish you all the best for the future."A grateful Singh posted another tweet, this time thanking the PM. "My heart is filled with joy at receiving your gift and lovely letter. Thank you so much Prime Minister for your gift and for the best wishes. I hope your love continues to reach us ordinary people," he said.