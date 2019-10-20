IIT Foundation for Accreditation to Accredit Engineering Colleges in Country
The HRD Ministry had proposed formation of a Section-8 Company under Companies Act, 2013 for the purpose of undertaking accreditation, through participation of IITs and IIMs and a company by the name of IFAA has been established.
File photo of the building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
New Delhi: Engineering colleges in the country will no longer be accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and the role will be taken over by a new company — IIT Foundation for Accreditation and Assessment (IFAA).
The company established recently, having IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur as founding partners, is now looking for a CEO.
The HRD Ministry had proposed formation of a Section-8 Company under Companies Act, 2013 for the purpose of undertaking accreditation, through participation of IITs and IIMs and a company by the name of IFAA has been established.
"The company incorporated will attempt to expedite the accreditation process, operating in a self-sustainable mode, a senior official, who is member of the IIT Council said.
The CEO appointed from amongst the serving or superannuated IIT Faculty, will be responsible for overall operation, academic, administrative and financial functions of the company, in developing an objective framework for assessment, which shall be efficient and transparent to undertake accreditation needs of colleges and universities offering engineering and science education, the official added.
The idea of making the IITs parallel assessors alongside the NBA and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) by setting up accreditation centres in the prestigious institutions was mooted by former HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Initially, several IIT directors loathed the idea, saying the proposed role would dilute the tech schools' core mandate of teaching and research in technical education but they agreed to provide "limited" assistance and expertise so that their core functions would remain unaffected.
Later, it was decided to set up a company which operates in a self-sustainable mode.
The company will also address and participate in any open call or invitation to extend its services to the University Grants Commission (UGC) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for undertaking accreditation activities. The company will be free from any interference from the Ministry or IITS, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Reveals That He Takes Time Management Tips From Deepika Padukone
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
- Kajol Recreates Iconic Simran Pose as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Completes 24 Years
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right