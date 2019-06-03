IIT Graduate Turns Conman, Dupes Hundreds With Fake Laptop Scheme Under Modi's Name

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
IIT Graduate Turns Conman, Dupes Hundreds With Fake Laptop Scheme Under Modi's Name
Rakesh Jangid, 23-year-old IIT postgraduate of the 2019 batch, was arrested from his hometown Pundlota in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: An IIT post-graduate has been arrested for allegedly running a fake website with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and duping people in the name of ‘Free Laptop Government Scheme on the Occasion of Re-election of New Government’.
Rakesh Jangid, 23, of the 2019 batch, was arrested from his hometown Pundlota in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, the police said.
Over 15 lakh people were exposed to the con job within two days. The fake website offering the bogus scheme was promoted using instant messaging apps and became viral on WhatsApp, the police said.
"A team of Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Saturday reached Rajasthan's Nagaur and arrested the accused from his residence. He is an IIT post-graduate of the 2019 batch," Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said.
"Rakesh admitted that he had created the website to earn advertising revenue from increased website traffic. He was aiming to capture personal data of millions of gullible citizens which could be later traded to various cyber-criminals to cheat victims and extort money from them on various pretexts," he added.
The accused used fake promotional multimedia message using ''Make in India'' logo and picture of the prime minister on the website to lure people to register themselves for getting free laptops.
The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police - CyPAD received information that someone had created and hosted a website by the domain name www.modi-laptop.wishguruji.com which was promising distribution of millions of free laptops on the occasion PM Modi's re-election, a senior police officer said.
The accused had cleverly used Google AdSense, a program that allows bloggers and website owners to make money by displaying Google ads, he said.
Jangid was offered a job in a private company in Hyderabad. However, he took to crime to make easy money, the officer said.
Investigation of the case is in progress, the police said, adding efforts are being made to identify the involvement of others in the scam.
(Inputs from agencies)
Rakesh Jangid, 23, of the 2019 batch, was arrested from his hometown Pundlota in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, the police said.
Over 15 lakh people were exposed to the con job within two days. The fake website offering the bogus scheme was promoted using instant messaging apps and became viral on WhatsApp, the police said.
"A team of Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Saturday reached Rajasthan's Nagaur and arrested the accused from his residence. He is an IIT post-graduate of the 2019 batch," Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said.
"Rakesh admitted that he had created the website to earn advertising revenue from increased website traffic. He was aiming to capture personal data of millions of gullible citizens which could be later traded to various cyber-criminals to cheat victims and extort money from them on various pretexts," he added.
The accused used fake promotional multimedia message using ''Make in India'' logo and picture of the prime minister on the website to lure people to register themselves for getting free laptops.
The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police - CyPAD received information that someone had created and hosted a website by the domain name www.modi-laptop.wishguruji.com which was promising distribution of millions of free laptops on the occasion PM Modi's re-election, a senior police officer said.
The accused had cleverly used Google AdSense, a program that allows bloggers and website owners to make money by displaying Google ads, he said.
Jangid was offered a job in a private company in Hyderabad. However, he took to crime to make easy money, the officer said.
Investigation of the case is in progress, the police said, adding efforts are being made to identify the involvement of others in the scam.
(Inputs from agencies)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results