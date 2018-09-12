English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
18-year-old BTech Student Commits Suicide at IIT-Guwahati
Police said Nageshwari SC, who hailed from Karnataka, hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Guwahati: A first year BTech student committed suicide at IIT Guwahati on Wednesday.
Police said Nageshwari SC, who hailed from Karnataka, hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room.
“She wrote that it was better to die than fail to live up to the expectation of her parents and family members,” Rana Bhuyan, in-charge of Amingaon police outpost, told The Hindu.
The security guards at Indian Institute of Guwahati spotted her body from outside the window and informed the police.
An IIT-Guwahati spokesperson said Nageshwari told her roommate she was not feeling well and wouldn’t attend class. The roommate informed authorities once she found the door of the room locked after returning from her class.
Police said Nageshwari SC, who hailed from Karnataka, hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room.
“She wrote that it was better to die than fail to live up to the expectation of her parents and family members,” Rana Bhuyan, in-charge of Amingaon police outpost, told The Hindu.
The security guards at Indian Institute of Guwahati spotted her body from outside the window and informed the police.
An IIT-Guwahati spokesperson said Nageshwari told her roommate she was not feeling well and wouldn’t attend class. The roommate informed authorities once she found the door of the room locked after returning from her class.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Last Few Days Have Been Tough': Shahid Kapoor on Daughter Misha's Health
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- How Do Astronauts Survive in Extreme Temperatures in Space? We Have The Answer
- Tata Tiago NRG Launched at Rs 5.5 Lakh in India, Gets SUV-Like Design
- Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Shock Olympic Silver Medallists at Japan Open
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...