18-year-old BTech Student Commits Suicide at IIT-Guwahati

Police said Nageshwari SC, who hailed from Karnataka, hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room.

Updated:September 12, 2018, 2:20 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Guwahati: A first year BTech student committed suicide at IIT Guwahati on Wednesday.

“She wrote that it was better to die than fail to live up to the expectation of her parents and family members,” Rana Bhuyan, in-charge of Amingaon police outpost, told The Hindu.

The security guards at Indian Institute of Guwahati spotted her body from outside the window and informed the police.

An IIT-Guwahati spokesperson said Nageshwari told her roommate she was not feeling well and wouldn’t attend class. The roommate informed authorities once she found the door of the room locked after returning from her class.
