IIT Guwahati Develops 3D Printed Sentry Post For Army

The IIT Guwahati has developed a 3D printed sentry post for the Indian Army which can be set up at its intended site within 24 hours by the Armys engineer wing, defence sources said on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the prototype showcases the capability of rapid construction using 3D printed technology which can be utilised in the border areas where traditional construction is challenging due to inclement weather conditions, terrain and altitude limitations.

The 3D printed sentry post is completely modular and can be transported to the construction site and assembled at the location.

Rawat said the 3D printing technology can be an alternative to conventional construction methods, which has many limitations like longer construction time, availability of material at site etc.

The sentry post was developed as part of the Indigenous Research and Development Programme under a memorandum of understanding signed between the Eastern Army Command and IIT Guwahati in July this year on developing cost-effective and sustainable defence infrastructure for the Army.

Rawat said the 3D printed structure, which is the first of its kind in the region, was formally handed over to the Indian Army by IIT authorities on Thursday at a function held on the IIT campus, underlining the Army’s initiative in embracing new technologies for defence infrastructure development in collaboration with premier academic institutions of the country.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here