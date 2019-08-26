IIT Guwahati Launches Four New Courses Including PhD Program in Food Science and Technology

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati has launched four new courses from the 2019 academic session including three international programmes with Gifu University in Japan.

The new programs include M. Tech in Data Science, International Joint Master's Degree Program in Food Science and Technology, International Joint PhD program in Food Science and Technology and International Joint PhD Program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering. "These new programmes were initiated by the institute given the rising demand and interest of students in these areas.

"The new curriculum is designed keeping in view diversity of the students, frontier interdisciplinary areas and emphasizing on the foundational subjects," said TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.

He added,"The focus of the programmes is on the study, invention, and creative use of technologies to create effective, usable, entertaining experiences with technology through interdisciplinary research in engineering, design, behavioral and social sciences, and to understand the impact of technology on individuals, groups, and organizations."

