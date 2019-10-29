'Depressed' IIT-Hyderabad Student Kills Himself on Campus, Third Suicide at The Institute This Year

Hyderabad: In the third incident of suicide at the institute this year, a 20-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) killed himself in the early hours of Tuesday.

Siddharth Pichikala, a third-year B-Tech student of computer science, jumped off the third floor of the hostel building at around 3.26 am.

Pichikala was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead. His body has now been shifted to Gandhi Hospital, run by the Government, for an autopsy.

Minutes before the tragedy, he had sent an email to his friends, which said he is unable to concentrate on academics, pushing him to a stage of depression and forcing him to take this extreme step.

“There is a critic within me questioning my every move to the extent that I feel I shouldn’t exist. I shouldn’t exist because I am a self-obsessed guy. I was brought up that way, being compared with my peers all the time,” read the suicide note.

The police said the deceased was depressed over his performance in academics over the last two months. He was scared of his future as well as his career, they added.

“Life rather seems depressing. Never-ending strands of misfortune to an extent that I mentally couldn’t tolerate it. I have no clue how my future is going to be. I have been feeling this for the past two months,” said the email.

Following a complaint from the management, a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

“IIT Hyderabad faculty, staff and students extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and other near and dear ones of the deceased student. This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family.” a statement from the institute said.

This is the third incident in the campus within a year. In July, Mark Andrew Charles, a second-year Masters’ student from Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room. In his suicide note, Charles said he may not get good marks and that there is “no future for failures” in the world.

Anirudhya Mummaneni, a third-year student, jumped off the hostel building in February.

