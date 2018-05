IIT Indore Recruitment 2018: Associate/Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 31st May 2018

IIT Indore Recruitment 2018 application process to fill vacancies for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore - iiti.ac.in . IIT, Indore has not disclosed the number of vacancies; however, the Centres, Disciplines and Schools for which it is inviting applications are listed in the official advertisement. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – iiti.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Faculty Appointments’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Advertisement for Recruitment of Faculty Members at IIT Indore’Step 4 – Fill the application form to RegisterStep 5 – Click on ‘Login’ and enter your registration credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form and complete the processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://ofa.iiti.ac.in/index.php/faculty Assistant ProfessorAssistant Professor - The applicant must possess a Ph.D. degree with 1st class or equivalent in the appropriate branch / relevant areas of specializations and with outstanding academic and research record. He/She must have at least 3 years of post-PhD Research/Teaching/Industry experience. Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the complete matrix: iiti.ac.in/Careers/faculty_pdf Assistant Professor – The age of the applicant must be below 35 years.Associate Professor – The age of the applicant must be below 45 years.Age relaxation rules applicable as given in the official advertisement.Associate Professor - Rs.1,39,600 per monthAssistant Professor (Grade I) - Rs.1,01,500 per monthAssistant Professor (Grade II) - Rs.70,900 per monthThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.