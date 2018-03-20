GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IIT JAM 2018 Results Released at jam.iitb.ac.in, Application Process to begin on 3rd April 2018

Candidates can view their JAM 2018 Results after logging on to the JOAPS Portal after 5 pm on 20 March, 2018.’

Contributor Content

Updated:March 20, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
IIT JAM 2018 Results have been released at 5pm on Tuesday by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on its official website - jam.iitb.ac.in. 'Candidates can view their JAM 2018 Results after logging on to the JOAPS Portal after 5 pm on 20 March, 2018.' reads the official notification. While the result page reads, 'Page is under maintenance. Will be available after 5 pm.'

IITB had organized the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. - JAM 2018 on 11th February 2018, last month in two phases for various disciplines viz Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH). Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their results today after 5 pm by logging in to their candidate login via JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) - joaps.iitb.ac.in.

JAM 2018 Scores will be used for granting admissions to candidates for M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes in IITs and IISc as well as in various NITs, CFTIs and IISER Pune-Bhopal.

Once the IIT JAM 2018 Result is declared by IIT, Bombay, the qualified candidates will need to submit application forms online from 3rd April to 17th April 2018. The first admission list is scheduled to be released by IIT, Bombay on 22nd May 2018 and the admission process is expected to complete by 5th July 2018.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
