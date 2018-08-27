English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIT JAM 2019 Exam Date Declared, Registration Begins On 1st Sept, Exam On 10th Feb 2019
IIT JAM 2019 will open the gates of the eight IITs viz IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, and IISc Bangalore for candidates seeking admissions to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc- Ph.D., M.Sc-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes.
IIT JAM 2019 Exam Date has been declared by IIT Kharagpur, as per which, the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) 2019 is scheduled to be organized on 10th February, next year. IIT JAM 2019 will be organized in two sessions viz from 9am to 12noon and from 2pm to 5pm, in Computer Based Test mode. While the Biological Sciences, Mathematics and Physics papers will be organized in the morning session, the Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematical Statistics papers are scheduled for the afternoon session.
IIT JAM 2019 will open the gates of the eight IITs viz IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, and IISc Bangalore for candidates seeking admissions to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc- Ph.D., M.Sc-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes.
IIT JAM 2018 Schedule:
Online Registration Begins – 1st September 2018
Online Registration Ends – 10th October 2018
Download Admit Card – 4th January 2019
Mock Test Link Live – 10th January 2019
JAM 2019 Exam – 10th February 2019
JAM 2019 Result – 20th March 2019
Submission of Application Forms for Admissions – 11th to 24th April 2019
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in which the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) must be minimum 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL) category candidates, (50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates). Applicants must submit the Proof of passing the Qualifying Degree by 30th September 2019 with the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQ) as mentioned above.
Candidates can find more information on the official website - http://jam.iitkgp.ac.in
