IIT JAM 2019 Registration Begins at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in, Register before 10th October 2018

IIT JAM 2019 Registration has begun today for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc 2019 intake on the official website of IIT Kharagpur. The JAM 2019 Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) is live now and fresh registrations url is active. IIT Kharagpur was initially scheduled to open registrations for IIT JAM 2019 on 1st September, however, the application process was deferred to today i.e. 5th September 2018. Candidates seeking admissions to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc- Ph.D., M.Sc-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes in IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, and IISc Bangalore must apply online on or before 10th October 2018.Step 1 – Visit the JOAPS portal - https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/ Step 2 – Register yourselfStep 3 – Login to your profile with registration credentialsStep 4 – Fill application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceOnline Registration Begins – 5th September 2018Online Registration Ends – 10th October 2018Download Admit Card – 4th January 2019Mock Test Link Live – 10th January 2019JAM 2019 Exam – 10th February 2019JAM 2019 Result – 20th March 2019Submission of Application Forms for Admissions – 11th to 24th April 2019The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree with minimum aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL) category candidates, (50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates), taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined.Applicants should be able to submit the Proof of passing the Qualifying Degree by 30th September 2019 with the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQ) as mentioned above.General & Others - Rs.1500 for 1 Paper/ Rs.2100 for 2 PapersFemales/SC/ST/PwD - Rs.750 for 1 Paper/ Rs.1050 for 2 Papers