IIT JAM 2019 Registration Delayed, Apply From 5th Sept, Exam on 10th Feb 2019
IIT Kharagpur will be organizing the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) on 10th February, next year, in two sessions viz from 9am to 12noon and from 2pm to 5pm, in Computer Based Test mode.
IIT JAM 2019 Registration has been rescheduled to 5th September 2018, next week. The online application process for IIT JAM 2019 was scheduled to begin today i.e. 1st September 2018 on the official website of IIT Kharapur for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) 2019, however, the same has been postponed.
‘ONLINE Application: September 05, 2018 TO October 10, 2018’ read a notification flashing on the official website.
No official statement has been released so far for rescheduling the online application process.
IIT Kharagpur will be organizing the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) on 10th February, next year, in two sessions viz from 9am to 12 noon and from 2pm to 5pm, in Computer Based Test mode.
The Biological Sciences, Mathematics and Physics papers will be organized in the morning session and the Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematical Statistics papers are to be held in the afternoon session for candidates seeking admissions to IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, and IISc Bangalore for pursuing M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc- Ph.D., M.Sc-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes.
IIT JAM 2019 - Revised Schedule:
Online Registration Begins – 5th September 2018
Online Registration Ends – 10th October 2018
Download Admit Card – 4th January 2019
Mock Test Link Live – 10th January 2019
JAM 2019 Exam – 10th February 2019
JAM 2019 Result – 20th March 2019
Submission of Application Forms for Admissions – 11th to 24th April 2019
IIT JAM 2019 - Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree with minimum aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL) category candidates, (50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates), taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined.
Applicants should be able to submit the Proof of passing the Qualifying Degree by 30th September 2019 with the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQ) as mentioned above.
IIT JAM 2019 - Application Fee
General & Others - Rs.1500 for 1 Paper/ Rs.2100 for 2 Papers
Females/SC/ST/PwD - Rs.750 for 1 Paper/ Rs.1050 for 2 Papers
