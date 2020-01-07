IIT JAM 2020: IIT Kanpur Releases Admit Cards for Joint Admission Test at iitk.ac.in; Direct Link
The IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 was released on the official website at iitk.ac.in. The IIT JAM examination 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on February 9
Representative image.
IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 | The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT-Kanpur has released the Admit card for Joint Admission Test 2020. The IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 was released on the official website at iitk.ac.in of IIT-K on Tuesday. All the candidates, who are willing to sit for IIT JAM 2020 Exam, can download their Admit Cards from the institute’s website. Additionally, they can also visit the direct link.
The IIT JAM examination 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on February 9, whereas the result will be announced on March 20, 2020. For the unversed, the IIT Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is conducted for admission to various programmes for higher degrees at IITs and IISc. These include M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc.
IIT JAM Admit Card 2020: Here’s How To Download It
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Admissions’ section and select ‘JAM’
Step 3: You will be redirected to JAM home page
Step 4: Click on the portal link given to download IIT JAM 2020 Admit Card
Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials
Step 6: Once Admit card is displayed, download it and keep it for future use.
IIT JAM will be a computer-based exam, including six different papers for subjects including Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics. It will be a 3-hour long paper, with a weightage of 100 marks in 60 questions. The paper will be available in English only.
