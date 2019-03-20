English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT JAM Result 2019 Declared at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. How to check
IIT Kharagpur declared the JAM result 2019 on the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. A total of 2152 seats are allotted in several IITs across the country who are accepting the JAM 2019 score.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
IIT JAM Result 2019 | Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur announced the IIT JAM Result 2019. IIT Kharagpur declared the JAM result on the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. JAM exam was conducted on February 10, 2019 in two sessions. Since this year the JAM examination was conducted by IIT Kharagpur, the result will be declared by the institution.
This year, Session I of JAM exam was held from 9.30am to 12.30pm and Session II was held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Last year, IIT JAM was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Courses in which candidates can get admission on the basis of their score in JAM are MSc (offered at IITs, NITs, IIEST, SLIET) and integrated PhD (offered at IISc and IISERs). A total of 2152 seats are allotted in several IITs across the country who are accepting the JAM 2019 score.
How to Check IIT JAM Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
Step 2. Click on the JAM 2019 Result link displayed on the homepage.
Step 3. As a new page opens, enter your enrolment number and password.
Step4. Click on ‘Submit’. Your JAM result 2019 will appear on your screen.
Step 5. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for further reference.
JAM examination is an entrance test conducted for admission to M.Sc courses in IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur (IIEST Shibpur), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology Punjab (SLIET Punjab).
This year, Session I of JAM exam was held from 9.30am to 12.30pm and Session II was held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Last year, IIT JAM was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Courses in which candidates can get admission on the basis of their score in JAM are MSc (offered at IITs, NITs, IIEST, SLIET) and integrated PhD (offered at IISc and IISERs). A total of 2152 seats are allotted in several IITs across the country who are accepting the JAM 2019 score.
How to Check IIT JAM Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
Step 2. Click on the JAM 2019 Result link displayed on the homepage.
Step 3. As a new page opens, enter your enrolment number and password.
Step4. Click on ‘Submit’. Your JAM result 2019 will appear on your screen.
Step 5. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for further reference.
JAM examination is an entrance test conducted for admission to M.Sc courses in IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur (IIEST Shibpur), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology Punjab (SLIET Punjab).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Did Facebook Not Block The New Zealand Shooting Livestream? It Says no User Reported it
- Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Hug Each Other, Dance to Ranveer Singh's Song from Simmba at an Event
- Sachin to Arjun: Wake Up Everyday And Chase Your Dreams
- Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results