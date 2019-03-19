LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IIT JAM Result 2019 to be Declared Tomorrow at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. How to check

IIT Kharagpur will declare the JAM result 2019 on the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. A total of 2152 seats are allotted in several IITs across the country who are accepting the JAM 2019 score.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IIT JAM Result 2019 to be Declared Tomorrow at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. How to check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
IIT JAM Result 2019 | Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will announce the IIT JAM Result 2019 tomorrow (March 20). IIT Kharagpur will declare the JAM result on the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. JAM exam was conducted on February 10, 2019 in two sessions. Since this year the JAM examination was conducted by IIT Kharagpur, the result will be declared by the institution.

This year, Session I of JAM exam was held from 9.30am to 12.30pm and Session II was held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Last year, IIT JAM was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Courses in which candidates can get admission on the basis of their score in JAM are MSc (offered at IITs, NITs, IIEST, SLIET) and integrated PhD (offered at IISc and IISERs). A total of 2152 seats are allotted in several IITs across the country who are accepting the JAM 2019 score.

How to Check IIT JAM Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the JAM 2019 Result link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3. As a new page opens, enter your enrolment number and password.

Step4. Click on ‘Submit’. Your JAM result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for further reference.

JAM examination is an entrance test conducted for admission to M.Sc courses in IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur (IIEST Shibpur), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology Punjab (SLIET Punjab).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram