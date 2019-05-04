English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT-JEE Advanced 2019: Registration Process Begins, Check Out Documentation Details, Application Fees
The IIT-JEE 2019 Advanced Examination is scheduled to take place on May 27, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 19.
IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 | The online JEE Advanced Registration Process 2019 has begun on Friday, May 3 on the official website of JEE Advanced 2019 jeeadv.ac.in. As per the notification on JEE Advanced official website, the online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2019 have started at 10 am on Friday May 03 and will close on Thursday May 09 at 5 pm, providing a window of just 6 days to all the qualifiers of JEE Mains 2019. The Online Registration Process for Foreign Nationals for 2019 JEE Advanced began on April 22.
The IIT-JEE 2019 Advanced Examination is scheduled to take place on May 27, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 19. This year, 2019 JEE Advanced will be conducted by IIT Roorkee, and the JEE Advanced Examination will take place in two phases: Paper I and Paper II.
JEE Advanced Exam is conducted for admission to various undergraduate courses in IITs. Only the students who have qualified 2019 JEE Mains are eligible to apply for 2019 IIT-JEE Advanced. This year, top 2,24,000 students in JEE Main exam are qualified to appear for JEE Advanced exam.
JEE Advanced 2019: Documents needed to register for the Examination
• Class 10 certificate or birth certificate
• Class 12 result certificate
• Category certificate
• Additional category certificate
• PwD certificate
• scribe request letter
• DS certificate
• OCI card/PIO card
JEE Advanced 2019: Application Fees Details
• For SC, ST and PwD candidates and Indian and PIO female candidates (all categories): Rs 1300
• For all other general candidates: Rs 2600
JEE Advanced 2019: Number of attempts
A candidate appearing for 2019 JEE Advanced should have appeared for the class 12 (or equivalent) exam for the first time in either 2018 or 2019. No candidate is allowed to take JEE Advanced Examination for more than two consecutive years.
JEE Advanced 2019: Age limit
• All the candidates for IIT-JEE 2019 Advanced should have been born on before October 1, 1994.
• A relaxation of five years is allowed for SC, ST, PwD candidates.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
