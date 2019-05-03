Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IIT-JEE Advanced 2019: Registration Process Begins Today, Will Continue Till May 9

Students can apply for 2019 IIT-JEE Advanced through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 3, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IIT-JEE Advanced 2019: Registration Process Begins Today, Will Continue Till May 9
Image for Representation
Loading...
IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 | The online registration cum application process for IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 has begun today. The Registration Process for JEE Advanced 2019 for admission to various undergraduate courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has started Friday onwards. All the students who qualified in the JEE Main 2019 Examination can apply for the JEE Advanced Exam 2019 now. The students can apply for 2019 IIT-JEE Advanced through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

However, it is to be kept in mind that the window to apply for IIT-JEE 2019 Advanced will close on May 9 at 5pm. All the IIT-JEE Main 2019 qualified students can pay their JEE 2019 Advanced Application Fee online till May 10, 2019. The 2019 JEE Advanced Registration had already started for foreign students last week.
The JEE Advanced 2019 Exam will be conducted on May 27 in two shifts. The JEE Advanced Paper I will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 12 noon, whereas Paper II JEE Advanced will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The 2019 JEE Advanced will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode by IIT Roorkee this year.

JEE Advanced 2019: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: You will be directed to a new login page to apply for JEE 2019 Advanced

Step 3: Login with JEE Main 2019 Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Create a new password for successful registration to IIT-JEE Advanced

Step 5: Fill in all the required details displayed on the screen for JEE Advanced

Step 6: Mention the details such as number of attempts, requirement of scribe (if any), exam center, language of exam and category

Step 7: Upload latest picture and signature to apply for JEE Advanced 2019

Step 8: Pay IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 Application Fees online

JEE Advanced 2019: Application Fees

All the SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates have to pay Rs 1300 as IIT-JEE Advanced Application Fee, whereas the IIT-JEE 2019 Advanced Application Fee for all other candidates is Rs 2600. The payment can be made by Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking/ E-banking/ E-challan.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram